JPR Live Session: Albanie Falletta Friday, November 1st at Noon

  • Noe Cugny

On Friday, November 1st at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with Albanie Falletta on Open Air.

In her early years, the Monroe, Louisiana native was absorbing the sounds of local music of her home. There was zydeco, jazz, and blues from the festivals, and gospel music from churches and backyard parties.

Falletta took up guitar before she was a teenager. Her love of jazz came about as a high schooler in Wimberley, Texas, when she was exposed to the Parisian Romani guitarist Django Reinhardt. Listening religiously to recordings of Reinhardt, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Fats Waller, and other such great figures of jazz, she developed her feel for swing. Soon she was performing alongside mentors Slim Richey, Django Porter, Ray and Linda Sriro, the Jazz Pharaohs, and other players of the Austin scene where she lived and performed in the years after high school.

Between 2008 and 2013, Falletta led her own swing/early jazz band Albanie and Her Fellas. 2013 Albanie relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana, where she is currently living and performing solo, and with various traditional jazz and swing ensembles.

Tune in Friday, November 1st at Noon for a JPR Live Session with Albanie Falletta on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News." Or grab the podcast at Spotify, Stitcher, or Apple Podcasts.


 

JPR Live Sessions are recorded with Audix microphones. Located in Wilsonville, Oregon, Audix designs, engineers, and manufactures high performing, innovative products that contribute to the advancement of the professional audio industry.

Ben Fuller (not to be confused with the country/Americana singer of the same name) is a singer and songwriter from the Lake Tahoe area. Earlier this year, Fuller released an EP called Service To The Stars. That in itself was a major accomplishment considering that just two years before, a freak brain injury nearly ended everything. Lucky to survive that incident without any major lasting effects, Fuller has altered his music's outlook, focusing now days on uplifting stories and messages which are on full display on the new release.

Sisters Chloe and Leah Smith have been making music since childhood, but the sound of Rising Appalachia is one born from their upbringing but educated by their travels and connections made around the world. 