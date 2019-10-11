JPR Classics Live: Pianist Alon Goldstein Today at Noon

Today at Noon, JPR welcomes pianist Alon Goldstein into the studios for a live performance on Siskiyou Music Hall.

Alon Goldstein is one of the most original and sensitive pianists of his generation, admired for his musical intelligence, dynamic personality, artistic vision and innovative programming. He has played with the Philadelphia orchestra, the Chicago Symphony, the San Francisco, Baltimore, St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, Toronto and Vancouver symphonies as well as the Israel Philharmonic, London Philharmonic , Los Angeles and Radio France Orchestra. He played under the baton of such conductors as Zubin Mehta, Herbert Blomstedt, Vladimir Jurowski, Rafael Frübeck de Burgos, Peter Oundjian, Yoel Levi, Yoav Talmi, Leon Fleisher and others.

This season will see the release of two CDs on the Naxos label: Mozart Piano Concerti Nos. 9 and 17 with the Fine Arts Quartet (a follow-up to their two critically acclaimed recordings of Nos. 20 & 21 and Nos. 23 & 24) and Scarlatti Piano Sonatas. A passionate advocate for music education, his recent teaching engagements have included the Steans Institute of the Ravinia Festival, International Keyboard Festival and Institute in New York, Music at Menlo, The Gilmore Festival, Piano Texas, PYPA in Curtis, International Piano Festival in Gijon Spain, and "Tel Hai” masterclasses in Israel.

He serves as the Artistic Director for The Distinguished Artists Concert & Lecture Series in Santa Cruz, CA and was recently named the Artistic Director of the Mt. Angel Abbey Bach Festival in Oregon. He created the Emerald Coast Music Alliance, whose annual festival in Florida is devoted to sharing the beauty of classical music to under-served communities, free of charge. He graduated from the Peabody Conservatory of Music studying with Leon Fleisher and received scholarships from the America Israel Cultural Foundation. He currently holds the position of "Distinguished Visiting Professor” at the University of Missouri - Kansas City.

Goldstein performs Friday night, October 11th at 7:30pm in the SOU Music Recital Hall as part of the Oregon Center for the Arts Tutunov Piano Series. Tickets and information at oca.sou.edu/events