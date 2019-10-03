Related Program: 
Siskiyou Music Hall

JPR Classics Live: Pianist Alon Goldstein Friday, October 11th at Noon

By 33 seconds ago

On Friday, October 11th at Noon, JPR welcomes pianist Alon Goldstein into the studios for a live performance on Siskiyou Music Hall.

Alon Goldstein is one of the most original and sensitive pianists of his generation, admired for his musical intelligence, dynamic personality, artistic vision and innovative programming. He has played with the Philadelphia orchestra, the Chicago Symphony, the San Francisco, Baltimore, St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, Toronto and Vancouver symphonies as well as the Israel Philharmonic, London Philharmonic , Los Angeles and Radio France Orchestra. He played under the baton of such conductors as Zubin Mehta, Herbert Blomstedt, Vladimir Jurowski, Rafael Frübeck de Burgos, Peter Oundjian, Yoel Levi, Yoav Talmi, Leon Fleisher and others.

This season will see the release of two CDs on the Naxos label: Mozart Piano Concerti Nos. 9 and 17 with the Fine Arts Quartet (a follow-up to their two critically acclaimed recordings of Nos. 20 & 21 and Nos. 23 & 24) and Scarlatti Piano Sonatas. A passionate advocate for music education, his recent teaching engagements have included the Steans Institute of the Ravinia Festival, International Keyboard Festival and Institute in New York, Music at Menlo, The Gilmore Festival, Piano Texas, PYPA in Curtis, International Piano Festival in Gijon Spain, and "Tel Hai” masterclasses in Israel.

He serves as the Artistic Director for The Distinguished Artists Concert & Lecture Series in Santa Cruz, CA and was recently named the Artistic Director of the Mt. Angel Abbey Bach Festival in Oregon. He created the Emerald Coast Music Alliance, whose annual festival in Florida is devoted to sharing the beauty of classical music to under-served communities, free of charge. He graduated from the Peabody Conservatory of Music studying with Leon Fleisher and received scholarships from the America Israel Cultural Foundation. He currently holds the position of "Distinguished Visiting Professor” at the University of Missouri - Kansas City.

Goldstein performs Friday night, October 11th at 7:30pm in the SOU Music Recital Hall as part of the Oregon Center for the Arts Tutunov Piano Series. Tickets and information at oca.sou.edu/events

Tags: 
JPR Classics
jpr classics live

Related Content

JPR Classics Live: New Zealand String Quartet Friday, October 4th at 11am

By Sep 24, 2019

On Friday, October 4th at 11am, JPR will broadcast a live performance by the New Zealand String Quartet on First Concert.

JPR Classics Live: Cellist Sujari Britt

By Sep 17, 2019

In Ashland for a weekend of performances with the Rogue Valley Symphony, cellist Sujari Britt joined Don Matthews on First Concert for a performance of Bach's Cello Suite No. 1 in G.

JPR Classics Live: Joseph Yungen

By Dec 28, 2018

Oregonian pianist Joseph Yungen has had tremendous success as a soloist and performer of chamber music, art song, and new music. He enjoys an active life as a performing pianist and instructor throughout the United States, and has performed and taught in China as guest artist on numerous occasions.

JPR Classics Live: Pianist Lise de la Salle

By Sep 28, 2018

Through her acclaimed international concert appearances and her award-winning Naïve recordings, Lise de la Salle has established a reputation as one of today's most exciting young artists and as a musician of uncommon sensibility and maturity. Her playing inspired a Washington Post critic to write, “For much of the concert, the audience had to remember to breathe... the exhilaration didn’t let up for a second until her hands came off the keyboard.