First Concert

JPR Classics Live: New Zealand String Quartet Today at 11am

Today at 11am, JPR will broadcast a live performance by the New Zealand String Quartet on First Concert.

Celebrating its 30th season in 2017, the New Zealand String Quartet has established an international reputation for its insightful interpretations, compelling communication, and dynamic performing style. The Quartet is known for its imaginative programming and for its powerful connection with audiences of all kinds.

Over the decades the Quartet has cultivated a rich repertoire, including a wide variety of New Zealand music, composers' cycles from Beethoven to Bartok, Mozart to Berg, in addition to theatrical presentations on musical topics ranging from Haydn’s “Seven Last Words” to Janacek's "Kreutzer Sonata."

The group's extensive discography includes all the quartets by Mendelssohn, Bartok and Berg, many New Zealand compositions, works by Ravel, Debussy, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Dvorak, Wolf, and the premiere recording of the remarkable Zoltan Szekely quartet.

The New Zealand String Quartet performs tonight at 7:30pm at the SOU Music Recital Hall, and again tomorrow at 3pm as part of the 2019-2020 Chamber Music Concerts season. Information at www.chambermusicconcerts.org

