JPR Classics Live: Joel Fan Tuesday, December 31st at Noon

On Tuesday, December 31st at Noon, JPR welcomes pianist Joel Fan into the studio for a live performance on Siskiyou Music Hall.

Joel Fan is acclaimed as “soaring” (Los Angeles Times), “fantastic” (Washington Post), and possessing a “probing intellect and vivid imagination” (New York Times). Celebrated for his exuberant virtuosity, and a bold repertoire that embraces piano classics and inspired discoveries of contemporary and world music, Fan re-invents the piano recital by illuminating the rare and unexpected – creating, in the words of the Baltimore Sun’s critic Tim Smith, “one of the most satisfying piano performances I’ve heard.”

As a concerto soloist, Fan has performed over 40 different concertos with orchestras worldwide, including the New York Philharmonic, the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic, the Odessa Philharmonic, Singapore Symphony, the Boston Pops, and London Sinfonietta, with conductors such as David Zinman, Zubin Mehta, Alan Gilbert, Keith Lockhart, and David Robertson. According to the Boston Music-Intelligencer: “We’ve heard many of the great pianists… Fan belongs in the company of the best.”

Fan was born in New York City to Taiwanese parents, began early musical studies at the Juilliard School, earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard University, and a Master of Music degree in piano performance from the Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University. He attended the Tanglewood Music Center and the Steans Institute at the Ravinia Festival. Fan is a prize winner of several international competitions, including the Busoni International Piano Competition in Italy. He was also the winner of the Kosciuzko Foundation’s Chopin Prize, and named a Presidential Scholar by the National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts. Fan studied with the composer Leon Kirchner and the pianist Leon Fleisher.

Tune in Tuesday, December 31st at Noon for a live performance from Joel Fan on JPR's Classics & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Classics & News."

Joel Fan is in town to perform with the Rogue Valley Symphony at their New Years Eve Gala: A Toast To Majkut. He'll be joined by SOU's Christine Eggert in a performance of Poulenc's Concerto For Two Pianos. Tickets are available at rvsymphony.org