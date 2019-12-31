JPR Classics Live: Joel Fan

Aired 12-31-2019

Ahead of his performance with the Rogue Valley Symphony as part of their New Year's Eve Gala, pianist Joel Fan stopped by the JPR studio to talk about his background, his work with the Silk Road Ensemble, and his connection with Christine Eggert of the SOU Music Department that led to the concert event.

Joel Fan has been called “soaring” by the Los Angeles Times, and simply “fantastic” by the Washington Post. As a soloist, Fan has played over 40 different concertos with orchestras around the world, including the New York Philharmonic, the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic, the Boston Pops, and London Sinfonietta.

He has recorded three albums for the Reference Recordings label, featuring pieces ranging from Astor Piazzola and Gottschalk to Chopin and Saint-Saëns. His latest is called Dances for Piano and Orchestra.