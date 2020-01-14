JPR Classics Live: Claremont Trio - Friday, January 24th at 3pm

On Friday, January 24th at 3pm, JPR welcomes the Claremont Trio into the studio for a live performance on Siskiyou Music Hall.

Lauded as “one of America’s finest young chamber groups” by Strad Magazine, the Claremont Trio is sought after for its thrillingly virtuosic and richly communicative performances. The only piano trio ever to win the Young Concert Artists International Auditions, the Claremont Trio is consistently praised for their "aesthetic maturity, interpretive depth, and exuberance" (Palm Beach Daily News).

Violinist Emily Bruskin has performed as soloist with the Virginia, Pacific, San Francisco Ballet, Utah, and Nashville Symphonies and has given recitals across the country and around the world in venues such as Carnegie Hall, the American Academy in Rome, the Kennedy Center, and Boston's Jordan Hall. As violinist of the Claremont Trio she has made critically acclaimed recordings on the Arabesque, Bridge, Tria, and Ongaku labels and has commissioned trios from Nico Muhly, Mason Bates, Gabriela Lena Frank, Sean Shepherd, Helen Grime and Hillary Zipper. A graduate of the Columbia-Juilliard program, she holds degrees in Neuroscience and in Music.

Since her concerto debut with the Boston Symphony Orchestra at age 17, cellist Julia Bruskin has established herself as one of the premiere cellists of her generation. She performed Samuel Barber’s Cello Concerto with conductor Jahja Ling at Avery Fisher Hall and has also been soloist with the Nashville Symphony, Utah Symphony, Virginia Symphony, and Pacific Symphony among others. Her recent CD of music by Beethoven, Brahms, and Dohnanyi was praised by Fanfare Magazine for its “exquisite beauty of sound and expression”. A founding member of the critically acclaimed Claremont Trio, Ms. Bruskin also plays with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.

Lauded for her “melting lyricism, filigree touch and spirited eloquence” (The Australian) and pronounced a “real talent” (Wall Street Journal), Australian pianist Andrea Lam is gaining recognition for her "great style and thrilling virtuosity" (Sydney Morning Herald). In recent years, she has given over seventy performances with orchestras in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Japan, and Hong Kong. Ms. Lam holds degrees from the Yale School of Music.

Tune in Friday, January 24th at 3pm for a live performance from the Claremont Piano Trio on JPR's Classics & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Classics & News."

The Claremont Trio performs Friday night, January 24th at 7:30pm at the SOU Music Recital Hall in Ashland, and again Saturday afternoon at 3pm as part of the 2019-2020 Chamber Music Concerts season. Friday's concert includes works by Dvorak, Shepherd and Schumann, while Saturday's matinee concert includes pieces by Frank, Grime, Agocs, and Fanny Mendelssohn. Tickets and information at chambermusicconcerts.org