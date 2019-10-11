JPR Classics Live: Alon Goldstein

Aired 10-11-2019

Alon Goldstein is a brilliantly inventive pianist. He's also a bright character who is quick to crack a joke. He stopped by the JPR studio prior to a performance at SOU for the Tutunov Piano Series to speak with JPR's Eric Teel about his time learning at the side of Leon Fleisher, his particular interest in music for four hands, and his interest and expertise in the baroque music of Scarlatti.

Goldstein will soon release CDs on the Naxos label: Mozart Piano Concerti Nos. 9 and 17 with the Fine Arts Quartet, and a selection of Scarlatti Piano Sonatas.