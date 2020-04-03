Jacqueline Woodson: What Is The Hidden Power Of Slow Reading?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Teaching For Better Humans 2.0.

About Jacqueline Woodson's TED Talk

Novelist Jacqueline Woodson is a slow reader. Taking her time lets her savor each word, brings her closer to each story, and it lets her pay respect to her ancestors who weren't allowed to read.

About Jacqueline Woodson

Jacqueline Woodson is the author of nearly thirty books for children and adolescents, including many award winners like Brown Girl Dreaming and Miracle's Boys.

From 2018 to 2019, she served as the Library of Congress's National Ambassador for Young People's Literature, and from 2014 to 2016 served as the Young People's Poet Laureate. She is also an occasional writer for The New York Times.

Woodson is the recipient of the Kurt Vonnegut Award, four Newbery Honors, two Coretta Scott King Awards, and the Langston Hughes Medal.

