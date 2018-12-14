As It Was: Woman Athlete Switches from Sports to Podiatric Medicine

Sports have been a large part of Tara Harrington’s life. While participating in soccer, basketball and track and field at Mazama High in Klamath Falls, she earned All-State honors in all three sports and Southern Oregon Conference Player of the Year in basketball and soccer. Besides being a 4.0 student, in 1993 she was Oregon’s first high school All-American girls basketball player.

After graduation Harrington played basketball at Stanford University. She credits Stanford with opening her eyes to the rest of the world.

While coaching basketball at Cal State and Montana State and working at a consulting business, she received an opportunity to play professional basketball in Germany and Sweden. The experience changed her life when the emotional toll of her mother’s death caused Harrington to switch to podiatry sports medicine. She is now a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine specializing in foot and ankle surgery. In 2014, she returned to Klamath Falls to join Mazama’s “Sixth Man Club” which honors those who have had a powerful impact on Mazama Athletics.

Despite all her honors and awards, she is known simply as “T.”



Sources: Mathies, Steve. "Commentary: Top Mazama athlete to be doctor soon." Herald and News, 9 Feb. 2014 [Klamath Falls, OR] , www.heraldandnews.com/.mazama./article_9eafd870-9160-11e3-aba7-001a. Accessed 7 Nov. 2018; Mathies, Steve. Stanford FBC: Alumnae News: Harrington Shares her Knowledge. 2005. Stanford Fast Break Club, fbcalumnaenews.blogspot.com/2005/12/harrington-shares-her-knowledge.html. Accessed 8 Nov. 2018; "Top 25 players in Oregon girls basketball history." Oregon Live, Oregon Live, 12 Mar. 2017, www.oregonlive.com/sports/index.ssf/./the_top_25_player_in_oregon_g.htm. Accessed 6 Nov. 2018; "Stanford Fast Break Club-Where Are They Now?." Stanford Fast Break Club, Stanford FBC, June 2015, www.stanfordfbc.org/FBCFiles/alumni_chronological.htm. Accessed 7 Nov. 2018.