As It Was: Wedderburn, Ore., Enjoys Christmas Season Comedy in 1924

On Dec. 20, 1924, the Wedderburn, Ore., Social Art Club presented the comedy titled “My Friend from India” at the community hall.

Most of the audience came from Gold Beach, located on the opposite side of the Rogue River, but a motor boat took people across in the dark by lantern light, arriving in time for the performance. Weather and river conditions obliged.

After the performance, a real “jazzy-jazz,” four-piece orchestra played for dancing into the wee hours. Return boat trips departed at various times through the night for those who lingered for the merriment.

In deference to the Wedderburn play, Gold Beach postponed its regular weekly dance and the Chinook Theater offered an additional showing of that night’s film, so that those attending still had an opportunity to see the picture of the week.

Everyone agreed with the Curry County Reporter headline that proclaimed the play the “Comedy Hit of (the) Season.” Organizers thanked everyone for their cooperation and enthusiasm in helping make the event a success.



Source: "Comedy Hit Of Season." Curry County Reporter, 18 Dec. 1924, p. 1.