As It Was: Poor Roads Abound in Southern Oregon in 1800s

People who came from states much older than Oregon despised the roads in the Rogue Valley in the 1800s. They knew what it was like to have good roads and grew impatient with the Oregon Legislature for its neglect.

It became obvious a road was badly needed between Central Point and the Agate Desert area which would open a passageway to a large piece of the county north and west of the Rogue River.

Stories circulated about the poor roads.

One described how a group of young people left Phoenix to attend a Thanksgiving Ball at Eagle Point on Thanksgiving night in 1893. They got lost on the way and wandered around for a long time before finding a place owned by Jack Montgomery, who supposedly “knew the desert like a book.” They hired him to help them find the party. They hadn’t gone far before Jack discovered he was lost also. They roamed the desert for nearly four hours before arriving at the party at midnight.

A better road from Central Point to Eagle Point did get built, but lacked gravel for winter travel.



