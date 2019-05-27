As It Was: Panther Makes off With Toll House Visitor’s Poodle

In the summer of 1884, a lady walked her poodle on a hill above the Siskiyou Toll Road House south of Ashland, Ore. Her companions heard a shriek and ran to find the lady unconscious and her little dog missing.

When the woman came to, she said a panther was on the verge of attacking her when it carried off her barking dog instead. The word panther was used interchangeably at the time for mountain lion or cougar.

Later, a panther was seen in the same vicinity and one carried off a farmer’s calf.

Two local boys, John Dick and Archie Grieve, tracked a panther to a tree with the help of Grieve’s dog, Cap. They shot and wounded the animal, which lunged at Grieve, but Cap got there first and the two animals rolled over in a deadly fight. Grieve couldn’t get a clear shot, jumped into the fray to save his dog, and killed the panther with a knife. The dog was expected to survive.

The boys found a thin gold chain in the panther’s stomach, identified later as the one worn by the lady’s poodle.



