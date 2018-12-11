As It Was: Early Schools Survive Frequent Closings Around Grenada, Calif.

Some early schools in Siskiyou County were rebuilt and abandoned multiple times, but continue to serve present-day students.

The Vineland School District, established in 1868 with a one-story brick building, closed in 1929 when the district was annexed into the Greenhorn and Grenada districts, but operates again today along present-day Old Hwy 99 about eight miles south of Yreka.

The Big Springs School District was established in 1884. Its first schoolhouse was moved and abandoned before being replaced by a brick structure. County records show that Nellie Timmons taught from 1890 through 1891 with an enrollment of 22 students. That building was torn down in 1955, but present-day Big Springs has a small school.

The school and community’s name derived from the natural springs that covered the area surrounding Mount Shasta.

Grenada was established in 1916, and served as a stop on the Southern Pacific Railroad Co. line. The Grenada School District was established in 1918 with classes held in a back room at the pool hall. Mary Quadros was the school’s first teacher.

A new schoolhouse was built in 1920 and replaced by the present-day school in 1952.

