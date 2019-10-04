Healthcare Groups Donate $2.68 Million To Build Housing For Homeless In Eugene

Four Oregon healthcare organizations have committed $2.68 million to help fund an affordable housing complex in Eugene.

The 51-unit apartment building will go up on the north side of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, across the street from Autzen Stadium. The site is adjacent to Lane County Behavioral Health. Chronically homeless individuals will become tenants and receive round the clock support services.

Jennifer Jordan is with Kaiser Permanente Northwest. They contributed $500-thousand dollars toward the permanent housing project.

“And in addition to the investment for capital,” Jordan says, “we are also providing $250,000 for services for the first three years of operations once the building is constructed.”

The affordable housing complex will be called The Commons on MLK. Ground breaking is set for November and new residents will move in by winter 2020.

Other healthcare organizations contributing to this affordable housing project are PeaceHealth, Trillium Community Health Plan and PacificSource. Donors are partnering with Homes for Good, ShelterCare and Lane County.

