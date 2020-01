Schools and many public offices close on Monday (January 20th) to observe the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The murdered civil rights leader would have been 91 years old this year, but he was barely 40 when he died. Commemorations will be held in Medford on Sunday and Ashland on Monday.

D.L. Richardson and Geneva Craig are involved in the events; they visit with a preview and some of their own thoughts on MLK's legacy.