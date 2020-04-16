Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Why Some People Handle Change Better

Since change happens all the time, it certainly behooves us to be able to roll with changes.

But that ability comes more naturally to some people than to others. Some of us are just more comfortable with the status quo.

Why, Sharon Weil wondered; how do the flexible people stay flexible. She interviewed a bunch of them, a process that led to a book: ChangeAbility: How Artists, Activists and Awakeners Navigate Change.

Sharon Weil visited in 2017, and we didn't have to change anything in her interview.