"Take two Aspirin and call me in the morning" is one of the oldest clichés about medicine. It implies what a lot of patients fear: that the doctor is just not listening very well.

And actors in a research project who went to doctors with fake complaints confirmed the fear. Saul Weiner, an MD, and Alan Schwartz, a psychologist, followed the research with a book about the problems and possible solutions, Listening for What Matters.

We revisit this interview from 2016 here.