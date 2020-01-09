Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Employee-Employer Loyalty Nears Extinction

Remember when you could graduate from high school, get a job at the local factory, and make decent money there until you retired?  Few people do in today's America. 

The economic framework changed over the last several decades.  And so did the relationship between workers and employers. 

Rick Wartzman, longtime journalist with the Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times, tracks the changes in his book The End of Loyalty: The Rise and Fall of Good Jobs in America

We return to Rick's interview from 2017.   
 

