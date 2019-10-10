Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: The Dangers Of Working With "Fake Silk"

Rayon makes attractive and comfortable fabrics for clothing and bedding, but it is made through a harsh chemical process. Over the years of its use, people involved in the manufacturing process have suffered serious illness and even death.

Paul Blanc, MD, writes about the hazards of rayon manufacturing in the book Fake Silk: The Lethal History of Viscose Rayon. He assured us that there is no danger to users of the end products.

But the stories of people exposed are harrowing, and we hear them again in this interview from 2017.

