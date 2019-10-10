Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: The Dangers Of Working With "Fake Silk"

By 7 minutes ago
  • The rayon process, in which a little sulfuric acid goes a long way.
    The rayon process, in which a little sulfuric acid goes a long way.
    Wikimedia

Rayon makes attractive and comfortable fabrics for clothing and bedding, but it is made through a harsh chemical process.  Over the years of its use, people involved in the manufacturing process have suffered serious illness and even death. 

Paul Blanc, MD, writes about the hazards of rayon manufacturing in the book Fake Silk: The Lethal History of Viscose Rayon.  He assured us that there is no danger to users of the end products. 

But the stories of people exposed are harrowing, and we hear them again in this interview from 2017. 
 

Tags: 
environment

Related Content

Earth Day With "Leave No Trace"

By Apr 19, 2019
NASA/Public Domain

Happy Earth Day!  We've come a long way since the first Earth Day in 1970.  Haven't we? 

There is a greater environmental ethic now, perhaps, but still a need for reminders to take good care of the planet. 

The Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics is happy to provide reminders, in its quest to have people reduce their impact on the landscape. 

The Major Challenges Of "Engineering Eden"

By Apr 16, 2019
National Park Service/Public Domain

Human management of the environment is based on a lot of trial and error.  Even if we're willing to fix the errors, how far back do we go? 

The first humans to affect the landscape didn't take notes, so there's a lot of guessing... and no guarantees that we've considered the myriad of variables. 

Former park/forest ranger Jordan Fisher Smith points out the difficulties in managing wilderness and other land types in his book Engineering Eden, now in paperback. 