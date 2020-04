What we think we want at ten years old often differs from what we desire at 20, or 30.

Life leads us in different directions. It certainly did for Heather Harpham, who had a relationship, lost it, had a child, got the relationship back... it gets even more complicated.

Harpham tells the story in Happiness: A Memoir: The Crooked Little Road to Semi-Ever After.

We revisit our 2017 interview about the author's twists and turns and final arrival at happiness.