The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: Ahead To The Past

By 34 minutes ago
  • darksouls1/Pixabay

If you could go back in time and change history, what would you do?  Trick question, because the prevailing view of time travel is that history cannot be changed. 

But wait, time travel is only science fiction... see, it gets complicated. 

James Gleick, a science writer, looked into the idea of time travel and all the details that have gotten attached to the concept, in his book Time Travel: A History

We go back in time--to 2017--and hear this interview again. 

We didn't change anything (we can't, right?).
 

science fiction

"The Simulation Hypothesis": Maybe This IS A Computer Game

By Mar 9, 2020
jarmoluk/Pixabay

Life may be tough some days, but at least we're not plugged into a computer, like in "The Matrix" movies.  We're not, right? 

Rizwan Virk wants you to consider the possibility.  He is the author of The Simulation Hypothesis, a book on the belief that the world we perceive is not the real one. 

The belief predates computers; even Plato wrote about the shadows of the "real world" that we see in our world. 