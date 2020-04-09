Fri 8:30 | Trail Use While We're Staying Apart

Related Program: 
Trail Use While We're Staying Apart

Covid-19 itself presents a major health challenge.  But our strategies to avoid the virus also carry some potential health concerns. 

Sitting around the house and eating is not good for us, but we're supposed to stay close to home.  Exercise is possible outdoors, in some places.  Oregon State Parks are closed, but some local trails remain open. 

We get guidance and advice from Cailin O'Brien Feeney at State Parks, Torsten Heycke from the Ashland Woodlands and Trails Association, and Nathan Riddle, a professional mountain bike racer

We cover what's open and what changes have occurred in trail practices.     

recreation
coronavirus

