Fri 8:30 | Savor: Staying Afloat In The Wine Business

People still have to eat and drink, regardless of the pandemic. But it's a tricky time for small farmers, trying to figure out what people will eat and where they will buy it. Planting has to happen now, and can't wait for restrictions to be lifted.

The situation is a bit different in vineyards, where the growers know what they'll be reaping when summer ends. Eric Weisinger from the Rogue Valley's Weisinger Family Winery gives some perspective in this month's edition of Savor, our food segment.

Regular partner Will Smith, a food stylist, returns.

Will's recipe of the month combines two Rogue Valley staples: pears and wine.



2016 Weisinger Tempranillo poached pear

2 Cup Weisinger 2016 Tempranillo

¼ Cup sugar

Spices could be the following or a mixture of any listed spice….to your taste

1 Cinnamon stick, 4 cloves, 2 star anise, lemon or orange zest

4 Bosc Pears

In a four quart saucepan, combine wine, sugar and spice; bring to simmer.

Peel pears, leave stem intact. Place pears in simmering liquid and poach for 15 minutes, remove from heat.

Cover and refrigerate for 3-24 hour hours. Remove pears from liquid.

You can reduce this poaching liquid to syrup to serve with pears, or serve with ice cream or whipped cream.

Enjoy, this wine has a great dried cherry note and a bit of smoke. Delicious!