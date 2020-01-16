Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Savor: Plugging Holes In Your Diet With Leeks

By & Will Smith 3 minutes ago
    William Smith

If you work in a sensitive industry, you avoid leaks.  Fortunately, we have the other kind of leeks in mind in this month's edition of Savor, our food segment. 

The green relative to garlic and onions is packed with flavor and can be used in many kinds of dishes.  Our Savor partner, food stylist Will Smith, returns with some ideas on preparing dishes with leeks, including a bacon Gruyère leek tart. 

Amber Fry from Fry Family Farm in the Rogue Valley returns with details on leek cultivation. 

Join the conversation with your favorite leek dish!  

