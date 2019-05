"How do I get to Carnegie Hall?" "Practice, practice, practice." An old joke, maybe, but also a reality for the Jefferson State Choral Coalition, based in the Rogue Valley.

JSCC premieres a new work called "Turn The World Around" in Medford on the first of June, then takes it to New York for a performance a week later. The work is composed by JSCC Musical Director Kirby Shaw, with lyrics by Markita Shaw.

The Shaws bring their story and some tunes to the studio.