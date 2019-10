Molly Best Tinsley was able to say goodbye to teaching, but not to writing. Years after retiring from the civilian faculty at the U.S. Naval Academy, she's still cranking out works of fiction and non-fiction from her homes in Ashland and Portland.

Her latest novel, just published, is Things Too Big To Name, a story of murder and madness and more.

The author visits to talk about this and other work, and how to swim upstream against the trends in the publishing business.