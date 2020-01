Bicycles are moving around the city of Medford, sometimes ridden by people who do not own them.

Medford Police report an uptick in bike thefts this year, more than 62% up from the same time last year. The reasons are not clear, but some preventive actions could curb the trend.

Lt. Mike Budreau from MPD visits with details of where stolen bikes turn up... and how owners can make it easier to reclaim them.