The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Kingston Trio Vet Plays Tribute Concert

  • Andrew Brock, Bob Haworth, and John Hollis. Haworth sang with the real Kingston Trio.
    bobhaworth.com

Folk music was BIG for a time in the early 1960s.  There was even a TV show featuring folk music, until the British Invasion (Beatles, anyone?) eclipsed the folk revival. 

The Kingston Trio played a major role in the revival, and the trio--albeit with different members--still tours today.  Bob Haworth, who grew up in Medford, sang with the trio a few times since 1985. 

He plays and sings a tribute to the trio's music with a pair of fellow Rogue Valley musicians. 

We get a preview chat before shows in Ashland Saturday and Sunday (January 11-12). 

music

