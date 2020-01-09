Fri 8:30 | Kingston Trio Vet Plays Tribute Concert

Folk music was BIG for a time in the early 1960s. There was even a TV show featuring folk music, until the British Invasion (Beatles, anyone?) eclipsed the folk revival.

The Kingston Trio played a major role in the revival, and the trio--albeit with different members--still tours today. Bob Haworth, who grew up in Medford, sang with the trio a few times since 1985.

He plays and sings a tribute to the trio's music with a pair of fellow Rogue Valley musicians.

We get a preview chat before shows in Ashland Saturday and Sunday (January 11-12).