Coronavirus is a disease of the body; but it is likely to have lingering effects on mental health as well.

Because the restrictions set up to thwart the spread of the virus are the most extreme in a century. No one alive has a memory of being asked to stay home and off the streets for this long.

Dr. Jan Jacobs is an Ashland psychologist long in clinical practice.

She joins us to talk about the psychological pressures exerted by the virus outbreak, and how to resist them.