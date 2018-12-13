Fri 8:30 | Compass Radio: Mental Health And The Holidays

The commercial image of the Christmas season is nearly impossible to live up to. All that smiling and singing and buying and wrapping and surprising can wear people out.

And people often need to step back to restore mental health. Mental health is the regular focus of "Compass Radio," our regular monthly segment with Southern Oregon Compass House in Medford.

And this holiday season, we acknowledge the deep depression some people feel amidst all the bright lights. The focus this month is suicide and its prevention.

We hear from a Compass House member, and from executive director Elizabeth Hazlewood.