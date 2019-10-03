Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8:30 | Art And Economy Merge In Illinois Valley

By 15 minutes ago
  • beyondboomandbust.com

The economic cycles of rural areas have a way of acting like roller coasters: way up and way down.  A project called Beyond Boom and Bust examines the cycle in the Illinois Valley, but with an artistic approach to the subject matter. 

BB&B starts with a production incorporating documentary, dance, and theatre, a piece called "The (w)Hole." 

Gina Angelique, dancer and artistic director of dancefarm in the Illinois Valley, visits with a fellow dancer to explain the overall project and this kickoff event, playing Ashland on October 4-5 and Takilma on October 6.  
 

rural living

