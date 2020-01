Elaine Weiss tells the story.

"We the People," begins the U.S. Constitution. The authors set some lofty goals, and we took a while to reach them... and there's some debate about whether that's happened yet.

Women and non-white people did not get full rights at the birth of the nation, and the struggle just to get to vote took a long time.

For women, it culminated in a debate in the Tennessee legislature over the ratification of the 19th amendment, a debate chronicled by Elaine Weiss in her book The Woman's Hour.

All the key players of the time (1920) converged on Nashville for the action.