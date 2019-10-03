Fri 8 AM | October Surprises: First Friday Arts

The equinox is behind us; the nights are now longer than the days. Cool. Cool in both senses of the word: the weather and the chance to spend our evenings taking in some regional works of art.

We showcase a month's worth of arts events in our First Friday Arts segment, celebrating all art on stage and in galleries (with all kinds of other venues).

It is ALL listener-generated content... we invite arts organizations around the region, large and small, to call 800-838-3760 with details of their events.

And so we invite you to either listen and make plans, or phone in news of arts events near you.