Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | October Surprises: First Friday Arts

By 2 minutes ago
  • "Billy Elliott" takes center stage at Camelot Theatre in Talent.
    "Billy Elliott" takes center stage at Camelot Theatre in Talent.
    Camelot Theatre

The equinox is behind us; the nights are now longer than the days.  Cool.  Cool in both senses of the word: the weather and the chance to spend our evenings taking in some regional works of art. 

We showcase a month's worth of arts events in our First Friday Arts segment, celebrating all art on stage and in galleries (with all kinds of other venues). 

It is ALL listener-generated content... we invite arts organizations around the region, large and small, to call 800-838-3760 with details of their events. 

And so we invite you to either listen and make plans, or phone in news of arts events near you.

Tags: 
First Friday

Related Content

September To Remember: A New First Friday Arts

By Sep 5, 2019
Al Case/Ashland Daily Photo from Brittfest.org

September is here!  And the arrival of a new month means it's time for our First Friday Arts segment. 

It's a perusal of arts events coming to the region in the weeks ahead, completely people-powered.  Meaning all the content is provided by people who call to the studio live, at 800-838-3760

Learn about events from art openings in Mendocino to open-mike nights in Eugene, and everything in between.  The segment lasts as long as the calls go on. 