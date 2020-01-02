Fri 8 AM | New Decade, New Shows: First Friday Arts For January 2020

Christmas concerts, Christmas pageants, Christmas plays... yeah, that's all over.

Now it's January, the days are short, and even the pretty lights are coming down. SOME of the pretty lights, we stress.

There are still lights shining on stages and gallery walls all over the region, and we highlight those in our monthly First Friday Arts segment. This is a public participation party... the list of events is provided by arts organizers calling 800-838-3760.

If you've got an arts event to publicize, grab a phone and join the party.