The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | New Decade, New Shows: First Friday Arts For January 2020

By 30 minutes ago
  • The Rogue Valley Symphony returns to the stage the weekend of January 17th.
    rvsymphony.org

Christmas concerts, Christmas pageants, Christmas plays... yeah, that's all over. 

Now it's January, the days are short, and even the pretty lights are coming down.  SOME of the pretty lights, we stress. 

There are still lights shining on stages and gallery walls all over the region, and we highlight those in our monthly First Friday Arts segment.  This is a public participation party... the list of events is provided by arts organizers calling 800-838-3760

If you've got an arts event to publicize, grab a phone and join the party.

First Friday

Long Nights With A Lot Happening: First Friday Arts For December

By Dec 5, 2019
Arcata Playhouse

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or nothing in particular, December is a month chock-full of events. 

Arts organizations gear up for a major blitz of happenings, from concerts of choirs and handbell ensembles and full orchestras, to holiday-themed plays and gallery shows.  We offer a sample in our December edition of First Friday Arts.

This monthly feature is all listener-generated: phone calls from arts organizations and individuals fill out the list of arts events around the region. 800-838-3760 is the call-in line. 