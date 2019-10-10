Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Cannabis Industry Awaits Senate Banking Action

By 5 minutes ago
  • wikipedia commons

The cannabis industry now legal in many states is still largely a cash-only business.  It's not that banks don't want to handle the industry's money; they can't by law. 

Since pot is still illegal in the eyes of the feds, no federally-backed financial institution can touch cannabis cash.  More than 300 members of the U.S. House voted to change that, with the passage of the SAFE Banking Act on September 25th. 

Count the Oregon Cannabis Association among the appreciative.  Now the question is... what will the Senate do? 

Kim Lundin from the OCA visits to talk about current practices and hopes for the bill on The Hill.  

 

Tags: 
cannabis
marijuana

Related Content

OLCC Takes Input From Wine And Marijuana Industries

By Jul 15, 2019
Fir0002/Flagstaffotos/Wikimedia

The biggest change in Oregon agriculture in the last ten years involves the explosion in the growth of the wine and cannabis industries.  Both of those--at least the cannabis that gets people high--are under the regulation of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, OLCC. 

OLCC spends a chunk of July and August holding meetings around the state, to take input from the wine and marijuana industries on issues and concerns.  Sessions in our region start Wednesday in Ashland and Medford. 

The Cannabis Effect On Food Production

By , & May 10, 2018

The booming cannabis business may be good for many people, but there are other impacts to consider.  Like what happens to the people who want to keep growing food when the farms around them begin growing cannabis? 

The Rogue Valley Food System Network wanted an answer to that question, so it teamed up with Southern Oregon University to explore the issues. 

Environmental scientist Vincent Smith led the work; he presented it in a recent public lecture

Marijuana Banking Bill Is Snuffed Out In Colorado

By Scott Neuman May 2, 2014

It's OK to sell pot in Colorado, but there's still nowhere but the mattress to legally stash the proceeds.

That's the continuing problem for legal marijuana dealers in the state, who are caught between the state's legalization of cannabis and federal laws that still classify it as a controlled substance.