Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | Ashland Re-codes Police As "Peace Officers"

By 4 minutes ago
  • Ashland Police

It's not a term used every day, but police have been referred to as "peace officers."  Their duties include keeping the peace, something often forgotten in the recent years of violent confrontations between police and members of the public. 

It will not be forgotten in Ashland, if the city police and the Culture of Peace Commission have their way.  ACPC and APD recently agreed to include the phrase "peace officer" on all police vehicles. 

Police Chief Tighe O'Meara talks about the change and what else might accompany the car decals.  
 

Tags: 
Ashland Police
police

Related Content

Eureka Officers Learn Principled Policing

By , & Apr 10, 2018
Wikimedia

People are full of surprises.  And sometimes they surprise themselves, not in a good way. 

Can you honestly say you're aware of all your biases?  Police officers face a lot of scrutiny for their biases after many shooting incidents. 

Eureka Police take part in a program called Principled Policing, which includes attention to implicit bias and procedural justice. 

Medford Works New Angles To Curtail Gangs

By , & Sep 25, 2017
Oscar13SMU, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=31065179

It's been a fear in Medford for a long time... that gangs would gain a foothold and drive up the crime rate.  Some of that has come true. 

But Medford Police have a few tools in the toolbox for monitoring and curtailing youth gang activity. 

And Matt Sweeney at Rogue Valley Youth For Christ has a plan to turn an old firehouse into a community center, in the heart of the area with the most gang activity. 