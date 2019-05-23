Fri 8 AM | Ashland Re-codes Police As "Peace Officers"

It's not a term used every day, but police have been referred to as "peace officers." Their duties include keeping the peace, something often forgotten in the recent years of violent confrontations between police and members of the public.

It will not be forgotten in Ashland, if the city police and the Culture of Peace Commission have their way. ACPC and APD recently agreed to include the phrase "peace officer" on all police vehicles.

Police Chief Tighe O'Meara talks about the change and what else might accompany the car decals.

