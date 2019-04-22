Former Oregon First Lady Cylvia Hayes Settles Ethics Probe For $50,000

Former Oregon First Lady Cylvia Hayes agreed to a settlement with a state ethics panel Friday over allegations that she used her position for personal benefit.



The Ethics Commission said Hayes used her access to Gov. John Kitzhaber as a way to land contracts with her private consulting firm. State ethics law prohibit using a public office for financial gains that would not be available to someone in the private sector.

The Ethics Commission rejected an earlier settlement in part because Hayes did not appear before the panel. This time, she showed up and apologized for what she called “the damage done by my mistakes.”

“I blurred the lines," said Hayes. "I didn’t mean to. I was not as careful as I needed to be.”

Hayes faces bankruptcy proceedings and it’s not clear whether she’ll actually be able to pay the $50,000 fine.

Kitzhaber resigned in under pressure in February 2015, less than two months after the start of his unprecedented fourth term as Oregon governor.

