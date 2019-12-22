Flu Cases Continue To Rise In Oregon

Originally published on December 21, 2019 1:57 pm
The number of flu cases and doctor's visits continues to rise in Oregon, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority.
Last week, 3.6% of all emergency department visits in the state were flu-related. Last year’s flu season did not see that percentage of visits until late February.
The percentage of positive tests for the flu also rose last week to 27.3% from 19.4% the week before, according to OHA.
There has been a total of nine widespread flu outbreaks reported to OHA so far this season — four in long-term care facilities and five in schools.
OHA said 31 people in the Portland metro area have been hospitalized from the flu so far this season.
