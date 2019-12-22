Flu Cases Continue To Rise In Oregon

The number of flu cases and doctor's visits continues to rise in Oregon, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority.

Last week, 3.6% of all emergency department visits in the state were flu-related. Last year’s flu season did not see that percentage of visits until late February.

The percentage of positive tests for the flu also rose last week to 27.3% from 19.4% the week before, according to OHA.

There has been a total of nine widespread flu outbreaks reported to OHA so far this season — four in long-term care facilities and five in schools.

OHA said 31 people in the Portland metro area have been hospitalized from the flu so far this season.

