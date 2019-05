Featured Works - June 2019

Featured Works for June – First Concert

(*Indicates June birthday)

June 3 M George Whitefield Chadwick: Tam O’Shanter

June 4 T Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 2

June 5 W Adolf Wiklund*: Piano Concerto No. 2

June 6 T Jennifer Higdon: Harp Concerto

June 7 F Camille Saint-Saëns: The Muse and the Poet

June 10 M Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of Dives and Lazarus

June 11 T Francesco Antonio Bonparti*: Serenata in A major

June 12 W Alexandre Tansman*: Cavatina

June 13 T Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 65 in C major

June 14 F Simon Mayr*: Sextet

June 17 M Don Gillis*: Portrait of a Frontier Town

June 18 T Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite in B minor

June 19 W Joseph Martin Kraus: Incidental Music to Olympie

June 20 T Ignaz Pleyel: String Quartet in A Major

June 21 F Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 4

June 24 M Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet in D major

June 25 T Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1

June 26 W Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1

June 27 T Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite Pastorale

June 28 F Georg Philipp Telemann: Paris Quartet No. 2

Featured Works for June – Siskiyou Music Hall

(*Indicates June birthday)

June 3 M Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2

June 4 T Antonin Dvorák: Cello Concerto in B minor

June 5 W Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 17

June 6 T Aram Khachaturian*: Piano Concerto in D flat major

June 7 F Robert Schumann*: Symphony No. 1

June 10 M Heinrich von Herzogenberg*: Piano Quartet in B flat major

June 11 T Richard Strauss*: Eine Alpensinfonie

June 12 W John Field: Piano Concerto No. 5

June 13 T Johann Strauss Jr: Graduation Ball

June 14 F Haakon Børresen*: Violin Concerto in G major

June 17 M Igor Stravinsky*: Petrushka

June 18 T Louis Spohr: Historical Symphony

June 19 W Bernhard Molique: String Quartet No. 2

June 20 T Josef Suk: A Summer’s Tale

June 21 F Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach*: Keyboard Concerto in A major

June 24 M Carl Reinecke*: Piano Concerto No. 1

June 25 T Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 3

June 26 W Johannes Brahms: String Sextet No. 1

June 27 T Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 91

June 28 F Louis Glass: Summer Life