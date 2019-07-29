East Oregonian Publishers Win Federal Auction For Bend, Redmond Newspapers

Ownership of two central Oregon papers will remain in the hands of an Oregon-based publisher, under a decision Monday by a federal bankruptcy judge in Portland.

East Oregonian publisher EO Media agreed to buy the only daily newspaper in Central Oregon, the Bulletin, and the weekly Redmond Spokesman. The papers change hands after seven decades under the control of one Bend family.

EO Media also owns The Astorian (formerly The Daily Astorian), and nine non-daily publications across the state, including the Capital Press. It outbid two national publishing chains, and has a long history of publishing in rural communities around the state. The origins go back to Pendleton in the early 1900s with its flagship daily, the East Oregonian.

EO Media vice president Kathryn Brown told OPB last week that the company views the purchase “as an opportunity to keep these newspapers strong and continue our tradition of building partnerships and collaborating for the good of the community.”

She was not immediately available for comment Monday after the auction to sell the papers.

Earlier this month, EO Media bought two non-dailies from the collapse of Western Communications, the Baker City Herald and the La Grande Observer. The Bulletin and Spokesman report employing 117 people, who could be retained, or not, at EO’s discretion.

