Related Program: 
Open Air

The Devil Makes Three Live Session Today at Noon

By ago

Today at Noon, JPR welcomes back The Devil Makes Three for a live session on Open Air.

The power of words isn’t lost on longstanding Americana triumvirate The Devil Makes Three— Pete Bernhard, Lucia Turino, and Cooper McBean. For as much as they remain rooted in troubadour traditions of wandering folk, Delta blues, whiskey-soaked ragtime, and reckless rock ‘n’ roll, the band nods to the revolutionary unrest of author James Baldwin, the no-holds barred disillusionment of Ernest Hemingway, and Southern Gothic malaise of Flannery O’Connor.

In that respect, their sixth full-length and first of original material since 2013, Chains Are Broken (New West), resembles a dusty leather bound book of short stories from some bygone era. “I always want our songs to unfold like short stories,” affirms Bernhard. “You could think of them like the chapters of a book. Of course, they’re shorter and maybe more poetic. This was a much more personal album about what it takes to be an artist or writer of any kind—and what you have to do to make your dream possible. It was really the headspace I was in. It might have something to do with getting older. You start reflecting on life and the people around you. I was doing that in these songs. That’s what makes the record more personal. I’m pulling from these things. Some of it is about drug addiction. Some of it is about the things you sacrifice. Some of it is about the detrimental things we do for inspiration. Nevertheless, they all have some sort of narrative.

The Devil Makes Three’s journey up to this point could be deemed worthy of a novel. Their self-titled 2002 debut yielded the now-classic “Old Number Seven,” “Graveyard,” “The Plank,” and more as they organically attracted a diehard following through constant touring. Longjohns, Boots and a Belt arrived in 2003 followed by 2009’s Do Wrong Write between a pair of live recordings, namely A Little Bit Faster and a Little Bit Worse and Stomp and Smash. 2014’s I’m a Stranger Here marked their first debut on the Billboard Top 200 as the 2016 “hero worship homage” Redemption & Ruin heralded the group’s second #1 bow on the Billboard Top Bluegrass Albums Chart and fourth consecutive top five debut on the respective chart. The latter garnered widespread acclaim from the likes of Entertainment Weekly, American Songwriter, The Boston Globe, and more.

As the band began writing ideas for Chains Are Broken, they veered off the proverbial path creatively. Instead of their typical revolving cast of collaborators, The Devil Makes Three stuck to its signature power trio—with one addition. This time, they invited touring drummer Stefan Amidon to power the bulk of the percussion. The presence of a drummer remains most amplified as the band seamlessly translated the spirit of the live show into a studio recording and busted the rules even more.

Tune in at Noon for a live session with The Devil Makes Three on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

Tags: 
JPR Music
JPR Live Sessions

Related Content

JPR Live Session: Million Miles

By Nov 30, 2018

Million Miles is the project of Franco/British singer Sophie Baudry, who infuses her music with elements of soul, folk and blues. She previously released “Ice Cream & Cigarettes” which shot to the top of Spotify’s US Viral Chart and has found great success across public radio.

JPR Live Session: The Milk Carton Kids

By Dec 7, 2018

All the Things That I Did and All the Things That I Didn't Do marks the first time that The Milk Carton Kids (acoustic duo Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale) have brought a band into the studio with them. "We wanted to do something new," Pattengale says. "We had been going around the country yet another time to do the duo show, going to the places we'd been before. There arose some sort of need for change." "Musically we knew we were going to make the record with a bigger sonic palette," says Ryan. "It was liberating to know we wouldn’t have to be able to carry every song with just our two guitars."

JPR Live Session: Kandace Springs

By Nov 23, 2018

Kandace Springs' new album Indigo is simple while funky. Classic but contemporary. Straightforward in the way it breaks down complex ideas and genres. And, at the end of the day, undeniably human. That said, it isn’t quite a rebirth for the Nashville-born artist, who after stints living in New York and Los Angeles has returned back home to Music City. She’s long had that lithe and smoky voice and an intensely expressive mastery over the piano. For those paying attention, Kandace’s second album finds her unleashing what was there all along, all at once, for the first time.

JPR Live Session: Estas Tonne'

By Nov 16, 2018

Estas Tonne’ describes himself as a charismatic being who is committed to artistic expression and to the authentic unfolding of music. Authenticity and self-renewal makes him explore the individuality of sound and the possibilities of how the sounding source can create a space that arises creatively and that in the same time allows the listener to momentarily adapt it – for the purpose of wellbeing and for the purpose of a shift.