Democratic Presidential Debate: Tonight at 5pm

Tonight at 5pm, the top seven Democratic presidential candidates will gather at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles for the final primary debate of 2019. The debate comes the day after President Trump became the third president of the United States to be impeached by the House of Representatives, an event that will likely be front and center in the conversation.

Tonight will feature the smallest debate lineup yet for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary as the Democratic National Committee continues to raise both the polling and fundraising thresholds to qualify.

Participating tonight:

Joe Biden, former vice president

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Amy Klobuchar, senator from Minnesota

Bernie Sanders, senator from Vermont

Tom Steyer, business executive and activist

Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur and philanthropist

The debate will be moderated by Judy Woodruff, anchor of PBS NewsHour; Amna Nawaz, PBS senior national correspondent; and Yamiche Alcindor, PBS White House correspondent. They will also be joined by Politico's chief political correspondent, Tim Alberta.

Our coverage begins at 5pm on the Classics & News and News & Information Services. We'll also be streaming the debate on our website. Just click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select either "Classics & News" or "News & Information."

