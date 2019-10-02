DeFazio Investigates Trump Hotel

While his colleagues move ahead on impeachment proceedings against President Trump, Oregon Democratic Representative Peter DeFazio is leading a separate investigation. It has to do with the Trump Hotel in Washington D.C.

That hotel is in the old Post Office building, which is owned by the federal government. DeFazio has been looking into Trump’s lease of that building since 2016. DeFazio says since the president did not separate himself from that investment he’s likely violating the domestic and foreign Emoluments Clauses of the constitution.

“If the president is benefiting by payments from foreign governments that is a violation of the emoluments clause which is a serious offence, again, I think, an impeachable offence.”

As head of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, DeFazio has demanded the General Services Administration audit the lease and hand over financial documents and legal records.

Copyright 2019 KLCC.

