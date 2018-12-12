Deadline Looming For Oregonians To Sign Up For Health Care

The window for Oregonians to enroll in new health insurance closes Saturday night.

So far more than 73,000 people have signed up. Last year 156,105 Oregonians enrolled through HealthCare.gov.

Some experts predict lower enrollment this year as the federal government cut the advertising budget. But Oregon maintained its budget and has been running plenty of ads.

Elizabeth Cronin with the Oregon Marketplace says there’ll be an uptick in enrollment as the Saturday deadline approaches.

“Sometimes people are surprised that they qualify for financial assistance. Or they don’t give it a shot because they assume they make too much to qualify,” she said.

A family of four, that doesn’t get coverage through a job, can make up to about $100,000 a year and still qualify.

A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that about 20 percent of Oregonians are eligible for free bronze level health insurance, after factoring in a tax credit.

