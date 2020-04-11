Councilman Says Many In Queens, NYC's Hardest-Hit Borough, Can't Afford Burials

New York City continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, and within the city some of the hardest-hit communities are minority neighborhoods in Queens.

In all, Queens has registered more than 31,000 cases of the coronavirus, according to data from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, more than any of the city's other four boroughs.

At least 7,200 of those cases have come from just a handful of neighborhoods in Queens: Corona, Elmhurst, East Elmhurst and Jackson Heights.

Councilman Francisco Moya, who represents those neighborhoods as part of New York City's 21st Council District, says his constituents are being disproportionately affected by the outbreak because most of them work in the hospitality or service industry.

"They're the ones that are delivering our food while, you know, we're safe inside. They're the ones that are manning the cash registers and stocking the aisles in our supermarkets," he said in an interview Saturday with NPR's All Things Considered. "They've been thrown into being this kind of front line support that has been keeping the city alive as we go through this process."

Moya says that 1,700 of his constituents have already died from the virus, but many in his district have been unable to bury their loved ones because they either lack the money to cover the costs, or the immigration status required for burial assistance.

"We have a lot of people in the Latino community that are undocumented. We also have people that are poor and working class that can't afford this right now," Moya said.

In effort to help more people, Moya said he's calling on the city to expand it's burial claims program. Moya said he wants to "bring some relief to families who will be able to afford to bury their loved ones, as opposed to us seeing the images of people in mass graves" on New York's Hart Island.

"This is what you see in in some war torn countries," Moya said, "not what you're accustomed to seeing in New York City."



TOM GJELTEN, HOST:

It's National Poetry Month. And if that makes you roll your eyes or shiver with memories from 7th grade English class, you're not alone. Thankfully, NPR's Andrew Limbong has been working on an episode for NPR's Life Kit about how to appreciate poetry. And he joins us now.

Hi, Andrew.

ANDREW LIMBONG, BYLINE: Hey, Tom.

GJELTEN: Now, these days - obviously, these days, people have more time on their hands, and maybe they're ready to start reading poetry. What advice do you have for them?

LIMBONG: I talked to one expert, Franny Choi. She is a poet and a poetry educator. And she actually has her students read poems two different ways. The first way is to savor every syllable, is how she pronounces it. So it's, like, really chew on the mouthfeel of each syllable. And that way, you start to notice, like, oh, the sound S has come up a bunch here. That's interesting.

And then the second way to read it is to read a poem like you are explaining something really difficult, she says. And that's sort of, like, you slow down and take each phrase clause by clause. And I think what that does for me is give me a sort of, like, bird's-eye view of what a poem is trying to tell me without getting bogged down in the sort of, like, details of a word.

GJELTEN: And so once you're actually taking apart these poems and really dwelling on them and appreciate them, maybe the time comes when you can actually try to write poems yourself. And your team, the Life Kit team, is encouraging folks to do that, right?

LIMBONG: Yeah. Like I said, with a lot of us practicing social distancing, we're asking people to write a haiku. For, you know, just a quick refresher, a haiku is three lines, and it's five syllables, then seven syllables and then five syllables. And, you know, write a haiku about social distancing and how you feel about it. You know, we're asking you to share it with us on Twitter. We're at @nprlifekit. And you can use the hashtag #socialdistancinghaiku.

And then if we have the time, I just want to shout out one from Hannah Miller (ph), who said, (reading) he has a secret - found it rearranging drawers. COVID ring - I will.

So not that all art has to necessarily reflect reality, but if (laughter) - if she's saying what I think she's saying with this poem, then congratulations, Hannah.

GJELTEN: Quite sentimental. That was NPR's Andrew Limbong. You can find his episode on appreciating poetry on the NPR Life Kit feed. And remember to send your poem using the hashtag #socialdistancinghaiku.

Thank you, Andrew.

LIMBONG: Thanks.

GJELTEN: And the Life Kit team isn't the only place you can share your poems. We're asking our listeners to share their poems with us for National Poetry Month. If you'd like to hear your original poem on the air, tweet it to @npratc with the hashtag #nprpoetry. Each week through the end of April, a published poet will join us on air to talk about some of the submissions that caught their eye. And even though Twitter has changed its character limit, we're sticking with the original rules. Poems must be 140 characters or less Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.