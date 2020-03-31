Celebrating Beethoven's 250th Birthday

2020 marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven and JPR’s Classics and News Service is celebrating! Starting in April, the hosts at JPR will be showcasing the many masterpieces of Beethoven.

Each month through December, Valerie Ing, host of Siskiyou Music Hall, will feature one of the nine symphonies of Beethoven. You will hear multiple interpretations of each symphony throughout the month, with many different conductor’s vision on the monumental works.

In the mornings, Don Matthews, host of First Concert, will bring to you all 32 of Beethoven's piano sonatas. Hear how his genius evolves from a classical composer in the mold of Haydn and Mozart to the first great composer of the Romantic era.

And every Sunday afternoon on Siskiyou Music Hall, host Cody Growe will be playing the great "other" pieces of Beethoven. You will hear many great works, like the string quartets, the ‘Spring’ sonata, the ‘Archduke’ trio, or even the ‘Emperor’ concerto.

Our Beethoven celebration begins April 1st and culminates in December when we celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven's 250th Birthday on December 16th.