Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Is Self-Isolating

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, he announced Friday. In a video announcement, Johnson said he has "mild symptoms" of COVID-19, including a fever and "a persistent cough."

Johnson says he will continue to work as he self-isolates.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Johnson said via Twitter. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this."

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Earlier this week, Johnson ordered strict lockdown measures on all of the U.K., requiring people to stay home unless they must go out to perform essential work and purchase necessities. That step came after thousands of Britons neglected to follow the government's advice for people to practice social distancing.

