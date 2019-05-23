Bonamici Joins Call For Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici on Wednesday became Oregon’s second U.S. House member to call for impeachment proceedings to start against President Donald Trump.

“The president and the administration are sending the message they’re above the law,” Bonamici, D-Ore., told OPB.

She accused Trump of a variety of impeachable offenses, ranging from obstructing the Mueller investigation of his administration to human rights abuses in separating children from their families at the border.

The Democrat from Washington County said she’s also become increasingly concerned about the president’s refusal to provide information sought by congressional investigators.

“How can we hold the president and the administration accountable if they won’t cooperate and answer questions?” she asked.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., earlier this month also called for an inquiry into impeachment. He said the Mueller Report on Russian involvement in the 2016 election produced a “treasure trove of information that deserves further investigation.”

Reps. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., and Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., the other two Democrats in the state’s House delegation, have both stopped short of calling for impeachment proceedings. But they support continued investigations of the Trump administration.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has also favored investigations rather than impeachment proceedings. She told reporters after a meeting with her fellow Democrats on Wednesday that the House should continue pushing for documents and interviews despite a “cover up” by the president.

