Balancing restrictions and lifting lockdowns; Pandemic tests global leaders; Immigrants and DACA recipients are on the front lines of coronavirus

Top of The World — our morning news round up written by editors at The World. Subscribe here.

Some European countries, including Austria and Italy, are slowly starting to reopen, albeit with caveats. France has extended its lockdown to May 11, while India has pushed lockdown measures to May 3. The World Health Organization has warned against lifting restrictions too early amid fears of a "deadly resurgence."

President Vladimir Putin has told Russians to brace for "extraordinary" crisis, as Russia reported its highest daily infection number thus far. The Russia-China border risks becoming a new hot spot, and Chinese authorities have set strict restrictions in place.

And as economies contract worldwide, the International Monetary Fund has approved limited debt relief measures for 25 low-income countries.

And: China approves two coronavirus vaccines for human trials

Also: 'We feel abandoned': HIV positive Tanzanians brace for COVID-19

Pandemic tests global leaders

US President Donald Trump used Monday's coronavirus task force briefing to play reporters a campaign-style highlight reel of his efforts against COVID-19. The president lashed out at reporters who questioned the video, as well as his lack of action and efforts to downplay the severity of the virus. Trump also suggested that as president he has "ultimate authority," which is false.

Mauro Ferrari resigned as head of the EU's top science organization, with a passionate denunciation of the bloc’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. Ferrari plans to speak with Marco Werman on The World today.

And: What do countries with the best coronavirus response have in common? Women leaders.

Also: US for-profit healthcare sector cuts thousands of jobs as pandemic rages

Immigrants and DACA recipients are on the front lines of coronavirus. But are they protected?

An estimated 2.5 million farmworkers across the United States are now deemed essential workers — exempt from shelter-in-place restrictions to keep the country’s food supply flowing. Yet at a time when social distancing and careful sanitizing are necessary safeguards against exposure to the coronavirus, little has been done to protect farmworkers, many of whom are immigrants.

And nearly 30,000 DACA recipients work as health care professionals. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the industry needs them more than ever. But they could lose their work permits and protections if the US Supreme Court rules the Trump administration has authority to end the program. That could happen any week now.

And: The US has made post-graduation jobs impossible to get for many foreign students

Also: Argentina's poorest barrios caught between coronavirus and hunger

Mutual aid groups respond to double threat of coronavirus and climate change

Certain people are systemically vulnerable and neglected in the coronavirus pandemic, such as people of color and people with fewer resources. That dynamic parallels another global issue: climate change. And mutual aid groups are working to help.

The idea of mutual aid is to help connect people who have resources with people who need them, by building community connections and support either in person, or — due to social distancing — through online platforms, like Facebook or group email list.

And: What we know right now about COVID-19 immunity and the end of social distancing

Latter-day Saints calls missionaries home amid coronavirus

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is conducting a mass evacuation of church missionaries from around the world. Some church members have watched the exodus and wondered if it is the fulfillment of prophecy. Brigham Young, one of the first church leaders, predicted that the Lord would call missionaries back before the end of days. Mormon research historian Ardis Parshall says she’s not so sure that’s what is happening now.

And: Three Southern California churches sue Gov. Newsom over coronavirus orders

Need tips on surviving self-isolation? Ask this astronaut.

When American astronaut Cady Coleman was living on the International Space Station, she’d often look out the window and back down at Earth.

Coleman lived on the space station for nearly six months in 2011. During that time, she developed some techniques for staying connected to loved ones even while she was far away — techniques that are helpful whether you’re living in space, or practicing social distancing in the age of the coronavirus.

Morning meme

Kalsarikännit, the Finnish tradition of getting drunk at home in your underwear, might be getting traction globally. To be clear, with Kalsarikännit, the party starts at home and stays at home; there is no intention of going out.

In case you missed itListen: When is it safe to lift coronavirus restrictions?

The US is now the center of the global pandemic. With more than a half a million confirmed cases and 22,000 deaths from COVID-19 and a surge still on the way for many parts of the country, is it premature to talk about opening things up again? And, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the threat of the coronavirus in the country, but that's not the only thing that's making it hard for medical professionals to fight the outbreak. Also, kalsarikännit is a tradition in the Nordic country of Finland where people stay home, take their pants off and drink alcohol. With that first part — staying at home — now a reality for millions of people around the world, kalsarikännit is gaining traction outside Finland, too.

Don't forget to subscribe to The World's Latest Edition podcast using your favorite podcast player: RadioPublic, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Soundcloud, RSS.





From The World ©2019